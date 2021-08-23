West Bengal Weather: Orange alert issued in Bengal, heavy rain is coming! What will happen in South Bengal?

#Kolkata: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for heavy rains in North Bengal. Heavy rain warning in uneven Meghalaya. The water level of the river will rise. Possibility of landslides in hilly areas. The lowlands will be flooded again. There is no possibility of rain in South Bengal at present, heat and humidity will increase discomfort. Rain may increase in western districts on Thursday.

The seasonal axis extends from Patna to Nagaland via Balurghat. There are two cyclones, one in northern Rajasthan and the other in the south-west Bay of Bengal. There is an axis from Rajasthan to Telangana which passes over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. Chance of rain. The temperature will rise. The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 27.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 34.6 degrees Celsius. Both are above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 61 to 94 percent. There has been little rain.

Scattered heavy rains in North Bengal today. Alipurduar and Kochbihar are likely to receive heavy rains. There will be rain with thunder in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Orange warning of heavy rain in North Bengal from Tuesday. Warning of heavy rain in Alipurduar and Kochbihar on Tuesday. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri. Chance of moderate rain with thunderstorm in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday in hilly areas of North Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast at Kochbihar in Alipurduar and heavy rains at Kalimpong Jalpaiguri in Darjeeling. Orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday. Darjeeling Kalimpong Alipurduar Kochbihar Jalpaiguri Heavy rain warning in these five districts.

South Bengal is not likely to receive heavy rains in the next 48 hours. Partly cloudy sky. Scattered light rain with thunderstorms may occur in one or two places. The temperature will rise. Humidity will also increase due to high water vapor. The amount of rain including thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday. Heavy rains are likely in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts on Thursday.

Even today, the possibility of heavy rains in Uttarakhand will decrease in the states of north-western India from tomorrow. Assam Meghalaya Heavy rains warning Heavy rains will be Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Bihar North Bengal is forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rains. Warning of heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rains will fall in Bihar on Wednesday and Thursday.