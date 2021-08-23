Why villagers and others are filling Form asked Govt | Why are villagers and others filling up forms in Lakshmi Bhandar project? Khushbadh Nabanna …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Why are the villagers filling up the application form for Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme? This time Nabanna expressed her anger. According to sources, the district magistrate has given a strong message to Lakshmir Bhandar Form. “Some incidents have come to light where villagers and other women are cooperating to fill up the form of Lakshmir Bhandar. These are creating the situation. ) Can be used to fill up large forms. District Magistrates (DMs) need to discuss. Elected panchayat members, clubs and others should be kept away from government projects. Self-help group members, girls and college students can be used for this purpose. “

Every day countless people are lining up at the government camp at the door. The longest line is at Lakshmi’s Bhandar camp. Earlier, the chief secretary had instructed the district magistrates to set up a help desk in each camp in case of any problem in filling up the forms. Not only that, the chief secretary has repeatedly warned the district magistrates about Lakshmi’s treasure form Philap. Earlier, it has been seen more than once that a lot of people are gathering to fill Lakshmi’s treasure form. The chief secretary advised the district magistrates on whether booth-based applications could be taken.

This time, the Chief Secretary went one step further and warned the district governors. In that case, Nabanna directed the district governors to look into the matter in such a way that the person associated with the panchayat or any other club could not fill up the form. According to sources, more than 9 million applicants have come to the government camp across the state. Of these, Lakshmi’s store has the highest number of applicants.

