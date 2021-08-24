A new precedent for corona vaccination in the state on Monday, more than 5 lakh vaccinations

#Kolkata: The novel corona virus is still rampant across the country. However, the number of corona infections has come down a lot from the past and with it the number of deaths due to corona infections has come down a lot. However, almost all levels of specialist doctors say that everyone should be ready for the third wave. The report of the Central Home Office has been submitted that the third wave is coming in October. However, the way corona vaccination is being carried out across the country, it is believed that the more people who are vaccinated, the more secure they will be.

From the very first day of corona vaccination, the conflict between the Center and West Bengal was evident. There have been repeated allegations by the state that not enough or the required number of vaccines are available. Meanwhile, Monday will be marked as a special day in the state. On behalf of the state health department, health officer Ajay Chakraborty said, “On Monday, most of the people in the state were vaccinated against corona in one day. On this day, more than 500,000 people were vaccinated against corona. Given. Which is a record. “

Record number vaccination for corona in state on Monday

“If we have the required number of vaccines, we will be able to give more corona vaccines to people,” he said. Also one more milestone we have reached on this day, the state has so far completed the first and second doses of corona vaccination to a total of more than one crore people. A total of one crore one lakh 22 thousand 140 people have been vaccinated with two doses of corona. It is a matter of great pleasure. With the necessary vaccinations, we will be able to complete the vaccination of all the people in this state. “

However, the Union Ministry of Health has repeatedly said that there is no problem with the supply of vaccines. Every effort is made to vaccinate according to the needs of each state.

ABHIJIT CHANDA