Calcutta High Court orders West Bengal Govt to submit report | Increasing discomfort of the state government …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Amphan (Amphan Kolkata High Court) Even after 15 months of being hit, he doesn’t seem to want to cut his resh. Twenty-four parganas were affected by the cyclone in May last year (Amphan Relief Scam). Basirhat and Bangaon subdivisions of North 24 Parganas were severely affected. In Basirhat, there were allegations of corruption in the distribution of relief items. Police began an investigation. Allegedly filed a case under minor section. A division bench of the acting chief justice on Tuesday summoned a report on the progress of the police investigation.

State Advocate General Kishore Dutt has been directed to submit a report by September 2, 2021. However, Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal asked the state, how does corruption happen during a natural disaster like Amphan? In the year 2020, Amfan relief was distributed in the 2nd block of Basirhat on behalf of the state. Five trucks loaded with relief materials were sent to Ghoraras Kulin village in the block for distribution. It was alleged that the material was illegally stored in the godown of the Gram Panchayat Deputy Chief’s house. Recently, two trucks loaded with relief items were recovered by the villagers from the area adjacent to Maltipur station. Their complaint was that relief materials were being smuggled from the area. An FIR was lodged with the Matia police station after receiving complaints from the villagers. Although the police filed a self-motivated FIR, the villagers complained in the case of not adding a proper section of the Indian Penal Code.

A public interest litigation was then filed in the Calcutta High Court. At the outset of the hearing of the case, Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj Division Bench wanted to know from the Advocate General of the State, what steps have been taken by the police on the allegation of corruption in relief materials. Does the North State have the allegations in the case? In reply to a question, Advocate General of the state Kishore Dutt told the court that the state wanted to report the matter knowing the details. Note that the Kolkata High Court had directed the CAG to investigate the Amfan corruption. One of the issues in that investigation was the distribution of relief supplies. The state is somewhat uneasy at the question of the acting chief justice on Tuesday. The next hearing of the case is on September 2.