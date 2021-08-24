CM Praises govt officials for 1 Crore registration in 8 Days | 1 crore registration in 7 days! Government at the bumper hit door! Happy Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the same day, the number of government registrations at the door crossed one crore. This year’s statistics broke last year’s record. By eleven o’clock on Tuesday morning, the number of government registrations at the door has crossed one crore, according to sources. For this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the entire team. According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed the greetings through the Chief Secretary.

Last time, it took 17 days for the number of government registrations to cross one crore. In that case, the administration thinks that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given this greeting as it takes much less time this time. However, one of the reasons for the early registration of 1 crore is believed to be Lakshmi’s treasure. According to sources, Lakshmi has registered in several schemes including Bhandar, Swasthyasathi, Krishak Bandhu.

However, at first the government camps at the door were so crowded that the administration had to struggle to cope. However, then the Chief Secretary directed the district magistrates to increase the camp. Not only that, the Chief Secretary also advised the District Magistrate to take this step so that the application form can be submitted on booth basis, especially in the case of application form of Lakshi Bhandar.

According to sources, so far more than 10,000 camps have been set up at the door for the government. 10812 camps have been set up so far. On the other hand, it can be seen that various clubs or others are lamenting the application form of Lakshi Bhandar. In this case also, the Chief Secretary gave strict instructions to the District Magistrate on Monday. The Chief Secretary also directed that Kanyashree students or members of self-help groups or college students could be used to fill the application form of Lakshmi Bhandar.

Government camps will be held at different gates in different districts till September 15. With the number of one crore registrations exceeded in just 7 days, the idea of ​​the administration is that this time there will be many more registrations than last time. According to sources, various administrative preparations are being made for him this time.

-Somraj Banerjee