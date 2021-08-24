CPIM admits Slogan Selection for WB election was not apt | CPM admitted – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The re-use of the slogan ‘Agriculture is our foundation industry is our future’ has boomeranged, the CPM acknowledged. This time the CPM used this slogan again in the 2008 assembly elections. But this slogan did not draw people closer but also created distance with the agrarian movement, Alimuddin admitted in the election review. The party letter said the use of the slogan reminded people of the land acquisition of the time.

The letter said, “We thought that due to the Left Front government’s land reform and other pro-people policies, we would have the support of the minority tribals and other marginalized people.” Drawing on history, the party letter said, “During the Nandigram incident, we gave the slogan ‘Agriculture is our foundation and industry is our future.’ The rural people are isolated. ” The CPM, in its hair-raising analysis of why people misunderstood, thought that the agrarian movement that was going on parallel to the industry and in the heart of the capital was not well received by the people. It said, “The current deepening agricultural crisis and the repeal of agricultural laws, the right to a minimum support price, the acquisition of land by farmers, especially the peasant movement against the violent attacks of the land mafia – in this situation Has deepened. “

Needless to say, the CPM is actually watching the ghost of 2006. Many will remember that there were posters on the walls during the Singur-Nandigram episode – Buddha is coming to clear the land. In other words, the idea of ​​land acquisition was used by the opposition as a tool to fight against the CPM’s poster-boy Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at that time. This poster had a huge impact on the countryside. At that moment, the left began to move from the soles of their feet. Above all, the Singur Nandigram movement removed the 2011 CPM from power.

This is exactly what the land reform movement or the hand-to-hand lease of land has given the CPM a solid place in the minds of the people of Bengal. But the CPM has been cornered again because of that land policy. As a result, CPIM wants to be more careful in this situation. The team took this decision at least to make sure that there is no misunderstanding in the minds of the people on the question of land.