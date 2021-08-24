Election commission may conduct bye elections in September Pujo by-election in the state? Voting instruments can be played in September – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will the by-election commission hold by-elections in the state before Pujo? Political experts think that possibility is strong Because, it is customary to hold by-elections within 6 months after the results of the election are declared. The results of the state elections were announced on May 2 As such, the Election Commission will have to hold elections by November 2

The last week of August has already started The Election Commission has September and October 8 to hold by-elections Elections are unlikely to be held in October as the festival season, including Durga Pujo, will continue in the state. That figure suggests the Election Commission could hold by-elections in September.

Normally, after the announcement of the election day, the commission takes 24 days to take the vote Of these, 10 days are used to complete various procedures related to election preparations And 14 days are given for campaigning Even though by-elections will be announced early next month, it will be the last week of September. At present, a total of seven MLA seats in the state are vacant By-elections will have to be held in five of them, but voting in two assembly constituencies has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.

By-elections are to be held in Bhabanipur, Kharadha, Gosaba, Dinhata and Shantipur. In Samsherganj and Jangipur, the polling was postponed due to the death of the candidate As per the rules, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also have to win the polls by November 2.

The chief minister also demanded on Monday that the Election Commission should immediately announce the date of by-elections in the state. The ruling party of the state thinks that the situation in West Bengal is under control at the moment There is no news of corona infection in the centers where voting is supposed to take place As a result, this is the ideal time to watch

However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh countered by saying, “On the one hand, the chief minister is stopping trains, on the other hand, he is keeping schools closed so that corona does not spread.” The State Election Commission is not announcing the date of the pre-poll for fear of Corona Again, they have been vocal in demanding by-elections If we talk like this against each other, it will not happen Why are you in such a hurry to hold by-elections in Corona? ‘ On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, Perth Chatterjee retorted, “Dilip Babura is saying all this for fear of forfeiture of bail if re-elected.”