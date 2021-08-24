Five teachers took harmful insectide to attempt suicide Five teachers ate extremely harmful pesticides, two alarming in NRS – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The condition of two of the five teachers who tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in front of Bikash Bhaban is critical. One of them has also suffered a heart attack after consuming the poison of a teacher The condition of another teacher admitted to NRS hospital is also critical Both of them have been kept in the critical care department of the hospital

On the other hand, the condition of one of the other three teachers undergoing treatment at Arjikar Hospital is said to be critical. The doctors said that the danger of the other two teachers undergoing treatment at the hospital was over

According to doctors, five teachers ate a very harmful pesticide called attack There was also a fear that the normal function of their body parts would be stopped due to the effect of poison After being taken to the hospital, the process of removing the poison from the body of the teachers started immediately However, the condition of two teachers undergoing treatment at NRS Hospital is deteriorating

Five SSK and MSK teachers tried to commit suicide by consuming poison while protesting in front of Bikash Bhaban at noon. The teachers, who are members of the Teachers’ Unity Forum, came to protest on the day, alleging that they had been transferred to Kochbihar. The teachers continued to protest demanding transfer to a school near their home When the police came and tried to disperse the protesters, five of them suddenly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison They ate poison in front of the police

Forensic experts went to the spot in the evening after the incident They collected samples from the spot However, the role of the police in the way five teachers play poison in front of the police is also being questioned