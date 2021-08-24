forecast for North and south Bengal on 23rd August | Fear of continuous heavy rain in the mountains! How will South Bengal be? – News18 Bangla
Although it is raining in the north, it has become hot in South Bengal for the last two days. How will the next few days weather (West Bengal Weather update)? The Alipur Meteorological Office says heavy rains are expected in North Bengal from today. The seasonal axis is to the north. As a result, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in North Bengal, Sikkim and Assam in the next 48 hours.