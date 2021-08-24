Grandpa’s address is red! BJP leader Tathagata Roy in the practice of counter-comment, what did he say!

#Kolkata: Tathagata verdict means controversy. Tarja is his constant companion. As soon as he opens his mouth, he becomes sad, he says to the critic. Do not discount the leaders of the party docsite. The former BJP state president has gone viral this time due to another viral comment. This time Tathagata’s warmth was about calling him ‘Dadu’. Many people are finding ugliness in the tathagata comments about the patriarchal matriarchy of those who address like this.

What exactly did Tathagata Roy say? The former governor of the three northeastern states wrote on Twitter yesterday, “I bless those who call me grandpa. I can’t find an answer to just one of those grandchildren. Grandpa means both father and mother.” The next question is, “Whose father or mother did I give birth to?”

I bless those who call me ‘Grandpa’. Only those grandchildren can’t find an answer to a question at all. ‘Grandpa’ means both the father’s father and the mother’s father. Whose father and whose mother did I give birth to? – Tathagata Roy (@ tathagata2) August 23, 2021

Like the political world, the BJP has been making a lot of noise in the past. But all that was based on politics. As a result, there was no room for questioning Sriraya’s intentions. In this case, those against whom the Tathagata fired the cannon are the ones on social media. None of them are people’s representatives. So even if they make tasteless comments, they can do so in an irresponsible way. But whether a people’s representative will cross the line, the question of the political arena is here.

In order to get the votes, Tathagata was sentenced to death. He kept beheading Dilip Ghosh and Arvind Menon by name. He dubbed the popular actresses of Kolkata as the ‘Nine of the City’ for appearing in a frame with Madan Mitra. A few days ago, Dilip Ghosh mistakenly spelled on a placard and wrote on Tathagata Twitter, that is why Mr. Vidyasagar has said that it is the fault of an idiot.

The leaders of the party have never responded to this, they have simply avoided it, the discomfort could not be avoided. However, Tathagata Roy has been summoned to Delhi to understand the situation. But he once again made it clear that he is in self-glory in a tweet.