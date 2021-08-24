KMC Covid Vaccine rule | There will be no separate slots, a big change in the rules of vaccination in Kolkata from today

#Kolkata: Again, the rules of vaccination have changed in Calcutta Municipality. There will be no separate time slots or separate lines for the first and second tickers from tomorrow. Vaccination will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Earlier, the first and second doses of Kolkata Municipality were being given in two slots a day. Vaccination was later introduced on Odd-Even Day. By changing that rule, the first dose of vaccination is again scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second dose is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first and second doses should be given every day from 10 am to 4 am by removing the time slot. Vaccination will be given on a first come first served basis. From today, 102 urban primary centers and 50 mega centers under Kolkata Municipality will be vaccinated under the old rules.

Why did the municipality change the vaccination policy? City officials say separate slots for the two vaccines showed that citizens were also indifferent to the second vaccine. Vaccination workers at the vaccination center have been on the run, but at the end of the day, the vaccine is coming back to the municipality. But there were lines in the centers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to take the first dose. The city authorities think that many people from urban areas besides the city dwellers have come and taken the first vaccination. Many of them are not coming back to take the second dose. Understanding the situation, the municipality does not want to have a separate line for the first and second vaccinations.