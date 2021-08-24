Kolkata has no birthday, no birth giver, notice to Google for wrong information Savarna Roychowdhury Family Council – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The controversy over Kolkata’s birthday continues Almost every year on the 24th of August, the confusion about the city’s birthday begins This is because a Google search for ‘Birthday of Kolkata’, ‘Kolkata Birthday’ or ‘Birthday of Calcutta’ shows the date 24th August 1890. This information is not correct That is now known to almost everyone However, if this is a mistake in the net world, it is not a good thing at all Because then the wrong news will spread all over the world The Savarna Roychowdhury Family Council has also recently sent a legal notice to Google to rectify this mistake.

The notice was sent on behalf of the Savarna Roychowdhury Family Council by Smarjit Roychowdhury, the 36th descendant of the family. He also said that if there is no response, he will file a defamation suit of Tk 10 crore The family of Savarn Roychowdhury, once known as the zamindar of the three villages of Calcutta, Sutanuti and Gobindpur. The notice mentioned the verdict of the Calcutta High Court. The High Court in its judgment dated March 16, 2003 ruled that the city of Calcutta had no date of birth and no founder. According to the judgment of the then Chief Justices, the date of birth of Calcutta, dated 24 August 1890, was abolished.