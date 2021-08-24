Kolkata | Metro Tunnel | Not one, but three tunnels are being built in the heart of Kolkata! Find out why …

#Kolkata: New history is being made in Calcutta by constructing tunnels. The work of constructing three tunnels at the same time is going on by protecting the reservoir and centuries old houses of the century old Calcutta Municipality. Three tunnels in the same place? Surprising to hear, this is real. In fact, the tunnel is being built with the safety of metro passengers in mind.

According to international rules, if the distance between two underground metro stations is more than two and a half kilometers, a station must be built in the middle. This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the passengers. In the case of the East West Metro project in Kolkata, the distance from Sealdah to the Esplanade Metro Station is more than two and a half kilometers. As a result, the station was needed in the middle place as per the rules. The place to be the station was Subodh Mallick Square. But there is no suitable land for the station in Subodh Mallick Square. However, keeping the safety in mind, instead of the station, a giant shaft or cavity is being constructed here which looks a lot like a well.

These three tunnels are being constructed 13 meters below the ground. Two of these tunnels are ventilation tunnels. There will be an emergency tunnel. Passengers can be taken up and down through that tunnel if necessary. The work of making this tunnel is starting from 13 meters below the ground. This shaft will move 9 meters below the ground and 22 meters below the ground. The work of making that shaft has started in earnest. This work is being done by constantly monitoring the engineers of the construction company ITD.

The shaft can be made, but why is it so important and careful in Subodh Mallick Square? According to Dinesh Dani, project engineer in charge, there are many aquifers in this place in central Kolkata. From where the water is constantly drained Secondly, the century-old reservoir of Calcutta Municipality is not far from where this work is being done. Under the ground whose masonry is eye-catching. The architecture of the old reservoir should also be kept in view so that there is no problem for the work of Metrorail. The vibration that is felt when making a shaft can also be a problem on the floor of an old house nearby. So the work of making this shaft is going on slowly Construction of the Esplanade Metro Tunnel from Sealdah has been completed.

Work has started to remove the tunnel boring machine stuck in the ground in Boubazar. In the meantime, work is underway to build three tunnels with shafts in the metro tunnel considering the emergency situation.