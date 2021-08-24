Prachi Cinema Hall: Seventies Prachi Theater

Kolkata: One by one, ‘Prachi’ (Prachi Cinema Hall) changed the well-known image of Deuti-Kolkata’s single-screen theater in the last few years. This iconic theater near Sealdah station in central Kolkata got a new lease of life This auditorium in its seventies caught a new look

Don’t stop ‘prachi’ even in the face of hundreds of adversities Do not sell Bidisha Basu was the captain He kept his word In the midst of the power of the multiplex, Prachi remained in its glory in its own place

Hurricane Amphan damaged East 6 There was a lot of violence on him The eastern auditorium was renovated in the lockdown of the second wave without spectators The door of the hall was opened before Pujo

In 1947, the one-year-old began his journey east in independent India 8 holding the hand of Vidisha’s grandfather Jitendra Basu Witnessing the release of multiple milestone films, Jitendra’s successor, Bidisha, decorated the auditorium in a timely manner.

The red carpet on the stairs of the new east Comfortable mattress in the seat 6 The impression of the auditorium in each seat 6 The turn of modernity is a new form of oriental air-conditioned

Prachi 7 started a new flight with ‘mask’ and ‘bellbottom’ Next week, ‘face’ will be added For the time being, four shows will be shown daily in compliance with the Kovid rules Pictures are on display at 11.30 am, 2 pm, 4.30 pm and 7.45 pm. However, this time will change every week Tickets printed in Bengali used to be a feature of the auditorium, but now viewers can enter online by showing tickets online on their mobiles.

Director Shivprasad Mukherjee is excited about the new journey of Prachi He thanked Bidisha Basu for sharing the new look of the theater Shivprasad has invited everyone to Prachi

The seven-decade-old satirical theater has been renovated, retaining the image of Sabekiana. Prachi, the movie lovers and netizens, think that the tide of death is flowing in the dead screen of single screen.