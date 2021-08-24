The NIA will present the chargesheet in the court today

5 mins ago admin


#Kolkata:The NIA is going to present the chargesheet in the Nimatita blast case in the court on Tuesday. On February 17, 2020, a huge explosion took place at Nimatita railway station. 27 people including the then MLA of Jangipur assembly Zakir Hossain were seriously injured. Later, Zakir Hossain was brought to Calcutta for treatment.

Nine days after the incident, the NIA took over the investigation on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry. The CIDO continues to investigate on behalf of the state. The NIA recovered a sample of explosives, an electronic device, from the scene. The investigation process is over. He will finally file a chargesheet in the NIA court in Bankshal court on Tuesday It will be clear from the chargesheet whether a banned group was involved in the blast or whether Jharkhand was involved in the whole incident. The chargesheet is likely to have several names including Abdus Samad, Shahidul Islam.

Sukanta Mukherjee

Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

KMC Covid Vaccine rule | There will be no separate slots, a big change in the rules of vaccination in Kolkata from today

31 mins ago admin

Kolkata has no birthday, no birth giver, notice to Google for wrong information Savarna Roychowdhury Family Council – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Kolkata | Metro Tunnel | Not one, but three tunnels are being built in the heart of Kolkata! Find out why …

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

The NIA will present the chargesheet in the court today

5 mins ago admin

KMC Covid Vaccine rule | There will be no separate slots, a big change in the rules of vaccination in Kolkata from today

31 mins ago admin

Kolkata has no birthday, no birth giver, notice to Google for wrong information Savarna Roychowdhury Family Council – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Kolkata | Metro Tunnel | Not one, but three tunnels are being built in the heart of Kolkata! Find out why …

2 hours ago admin

CPIM admits Slogan Selection for WB election was not apt | CPM admitted – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin