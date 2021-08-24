The NIA will present the chargesheet in the court today

#Kolkata:The NIA is going to present the chargesheet in the Nimatita blast case in the court on Tuesday. On February 17, 2020, a huge explosion took place at Nimatita railway station. 27 people including the then MLA of Jangipur assembly Zakir Hossain were seriously injured. Later, Zakir Hossain was brought to Calcutta for treatment.

Nine days after the incident, the NIA took over the investigation on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry. The CIDO continues to investigate on behalf of the state. The NIA recovered a sample of explosives, an electronic device, from the scene. The investigation process is over. He will finally file a chargesheet in the NIA court in Bankshal court on Tuesday It will be clear from the chargesheet whether a banned group was involved in the blast or whether Jharkhand was involved in the whole incident. The chargesheet is likely to have several names including Abdus Samad, Shahidul Islam.

Sukanta Mukherjee