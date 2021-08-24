The ruling party’s civil servants’ organization is embarking on a recruitment drive

#Kolkata: The West Bengal State Government Employees Federation is embarking on a membership drive. Perth Chatterjee, chairman of the federation, said the recruitment drive would start from next week. However, members will be selected. Those who become members will not be made members in exchange for money. Now this organization has about 6 lakh members. The ruling party’s workers’ federation wants to increase that number.

Perth Chatterjee held a meeting in the assembly on the same day. Where the presidents of each district appeared. District committee members were present. For now, it has been decided to form an ad hoc state committee with two members from each district. That committee will be formed with the approval of the top leadership of the party. The list of names of those who are already presidents will also be sent to the districts.

Another decision was taken at today’s meeting on how to bring transparency in the transfer policy. Although there is one president in all the districts, the president will be changed in Jhargram district. The goal is to keep the minds of the government employees. What is their experience like going to work all the time. This time the Trinamool Congress is paying attention to understand that. Perth Chatterjee held a meeting with the presidents of 24 district employees’ unions and the state leadership in his room in the assembly today. Lakshmi’s treasure from the government at the door. Sympathetic from Kanyashree. The state government has launched multiple social projects. The state government is also keeping an eye on the benefits of this project so that people from all walks of life can easily get it. And that is why the emphasis has been on the ‘government at the door’ camp. And all these functions are being done by the state government employees. That is why the Trinamool Congress wants to know the experience of government employees After hearing their actual experience, the team may give necessary advice in implementing the project. That is why this meeting has been called with the leaders and representatives of the party’s government employees’ organization.

Crowds have flooded the ‘Door to Government’ project camp from day one. According to the administration, Lakshmi’s Bhandar project is at the top in terms of consumer demand in the state. About 50 lakh applications have been submitted. According to state government sources, the highest crowd was in South 24 Parganas district. Then there are Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts. The state government has given the opportunity to apply for about 17 projects from different camps across the state. The most important of these is the Lakshmi Bhandar project. Asha workers on the one hand, Anganwari workers on the other, women from self-help groups and students under the Kanyashree project are also being used to bring these projects to the lowest strata of society. This time the ruling party wants to know that experience from the government employees. Commenting on the whole situation, party secretary general Perth Chatterjee said, “The chief minister has started the project as promised in the elections. Government officials at various levels are performing this duty everywhere.

Incidentally, Shuvendu Adhikari took care of this organization for a long time before he left the party. There were several organizational reshuffles before he left for the BJP. Employees’ organizations will be reorganized. Nowhere at the state or district level has a full committee been formed yet Although the chairman of the district committee has been nominated, it has not been done at the state level yet All these issues will also be important in this discussion. According to political circles, this review and exchange of views before the referendum is becoming especially important. In the Assembly polls, however, government employees supported the Trinamool in the ballot box.