Thunderstorm in front of Bikash Bhaban, five teachers try to commit suicide by consuming poison – News18 Bangla

# Saltlake: Five teachers from South 24 Parganas tried to commit suicide by consuming poison while protesting in front of Bikash Bhaban. The teachers, who are members of the Teachers’ Unity Forum, came to protest on the day, alleging that they had been transferred to Kochbihar. The teachers continued to protest demanding transfer to a school near their home When the police came and tried to disperse the protesters, five of them suddenly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison The teachers were rescued and admitted to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital Two of them were taken to NRS Hospital as their condition was critical

Details coming …

Anup Chakraborty