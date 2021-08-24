TMC on Privatization | Private investment in railways! TMC is playing the tune, all the opponents are saying ‘sell the country’

17 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: On Monday, the Modi government announced the launch of an asset monetization project. Under the project, it has been announced that the infrastructure of 25 airports, Kolkata Haldia Ship Port starting from Rails National Road, Power Generation, Oil and Gas Pipeline will be handed over to corporate for a specified period. This time the Trinamool clarified its position on this policy. The clear demand of the grassroots is that talks are being held with other political parties so that they can simultaneously launch a movement against it in the future. The Center says the system is not privatized, but the grassroots are clear that it is the first step towards privatization. Gradually government matters will go into private hands. The grassroots camp fears that if such privatization is introduced, the railways will reach a dire state.

On the same day, Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy, citing statistics, claimed, “Railways will not be a government service. His argument is that 400 railway stations will be provided under this project. Goods Shed 265, DFC 63 km, Rail Colony and 15 stadiums are being provided. “

“The government has gone bankrupt. It has endangered the economic situation. The wrong policy is destroying the country. It also has the bad effect of capturing notes. The government has now become for the corporate, by the corporate. It is formulating corporate policy,” he said. The government has been privatized. We are against this economic reform. “

One step further, Sukhendushekhar added in a tone of complaint, “By selling these, the party’s fund is increasing. The bribe is going to the party from all this.” After that, he said that with the sale of government property in the forefront, the opposition may come together in the coming days and talks have started to this effect.

This policy of the Center has already been opposed by the Congress in question. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajwala said, “Once upon a time, the country’s wealth was created. And today, plans are being made to sell the country. Everything can happen if there is a Modi government. If there is a BJP, government and property will not be protected.”



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Grandpa’s address is red! BJP leader Tathagata Roy in the practice of counter-comment, what did he say!

2 hours ago admin

A new precedent for corona vaccination in the state on Monday, more than 5 lakh vaccinations

3 hours ago admin

Kolkata Metro: Goodbye friend! The journey of three decades came to a halt, all non-AC racks of the canceled metro

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

TMC on Privatization | Private investment in railways! TMC is playing the tune, all the opponents are saying ‘sell the country’

17 mins ago admin

Grandpa’s address is red! BJP leader Tathagata Roy in the practice of counter-comment, what did he say!

2 hours ago admin

A new precedent for corona vaccination in the state on Monday, more than 5 lakh vaccinations

3 hours ago admin

Kolkata Metro: Goodbye friend! The journey of three decades came to a halt, all non-AC racks of the canceled metro

4 hours ago admin

The NIA will present the chargesheet in the court today

4 hours ago admin