TMC on Privatization | Private investment in railways! TMC is playing the tune, all the opponents are saying ‘sell the country’

#Kolkata: On Monday, the Modi government announced the launch of an asset monetization project. Under the project, it has been announced that the infrastructure of 25 airports, Kolkata Haldia Ship Port starting from Rails National Road, Power Generation, Oil and Gas Pipeline will be handed over to corporate for a specified period. This time the Trinamool clarified its position on this policy. The clear demand of the grassroots is that talks are being held with other political parties so that they can simultaneously launch a movement against it in the future. The Center says the system is not privatized, but the grassroots are clear that it is the first step towards privatization. Gradually government matters will go into private hands. The grassroots camp fears that if such privatization is introduced, the railways will reach a dire state.

On the same day, Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy, citing statistics, claimed, “Railways will not be a government service. His argument is that 400 railway stations will be provided under this project. Goods Shed 265, DFC 63 km, Rail Colony and 15 stadiums are being provided. “

“The government has gone bankrupt. It has endangered the economic situation. The wrong policy is destroying the country. It also has the bad effect of capturing notes. The government has now become for the corporate, by the corporate. It is formulating corporate policy,” he said. The government has been privatized. We are against this economic reform. “

One step further, Sukhendushekhar added in a tone of complaint, “By selling these, the party’s fund is increasing. The bribe is going to the party from all this.” After that, he said that with the sale of government property in the forefront, the opposition may come together in the coming days and talks have started to this effect.

This policy of the Center has already been opposed by the Congress in question. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajwala said, “Once upon a time, the country’s wealth was created. And today, plans are being made to sell the country. Everything can happen if there is a Modi government. If there is a BJP, government and property will not be protected.”