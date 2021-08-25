A businessman was killed in Jamtara in New Market, this time the police also recovered weapons

#Kolkata: Mihijam police have recovered a weapon used in the murder of Saif Khan, a businessman in New Market. According to Mihijam police station, the sharp iron knife was recovered under the Jamtara Bodhma Over Bridge. Aftab Alam, arrested from Beniapukur in Kolkata and Nazare Alam from Narkeldanga were arrested by the Goonda Daman branch of Kolkata Police and taken to Jharkhand on transit remand by Mihijam Police Station. Mihijam police interrogated there It is learned that after the murder, the suspects tried to destroy the evidence by throwing the weapon used in the murder under the Bodhma Bridge of Jamtara.

Police on Tuesday reconstructed the incident at the Jamtara field where Saif Khan’s body was found with the two suspects. Authorities arrested two accused in the murder of a businessman named Saif Khan by cutting his throat at Jamtara in New Market. According to intelligence sources, the accused borrowed around Rs 15 lakh from Saif Although some money was returned, about two or three lakh rupees was left to be paid Saif therefore pressured the accused to return the money After that, he called Saif on Tuesday to return the money

According to intelligence sources, Saif Khan left home on Tuesday evening, August 18 Saif meets Aftab Alam and Nazare Alam Then he mixed sleeping pills in the beer and fed it to Saif Saif was taken unconscious in a car and reached Jharkhand There he was taken to a field in Jamtara on the side of the highway and brutally killed by cutting his throat with a sharp knife. After that, the police of Mihijam police station recovered the decapitated body from the field Saif had the key to the scooter in his pocket There, the police found the address of the key ring in Kolkata After that, the police of Saif got the address and phone number of Saif by calling the shop Contact with family and New Market Police Station Mihi Jam police recovered the weapon used in the murder

ARPITA HAZRA