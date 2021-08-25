Banglar Bari: Modi government gave news in Navanne, the best Mamata government in the country in ‘Bangla Bari’ project!

#Kolkata: West Bengal is the first in the country in the Bengal Home Project. This was informed to the state by the Union Ministry of Urban Development. This is mainly done through geo-tagging method. One and a half lakh houses have been constructed in the state so far under this project. This project started from 2015-2016. Although the Center-State pays 33 percent for this project. The rest of the money is given by the state. On the same day, Navanne Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in this regard, ‘It is a matter of great pride. Apart from 100 days of work, this time the Bengal Home project was also acclaimed in Delhi.

After the successful implementation of a bunch of development projects like Kanyashree, Sabujshree and Sabujsathi with roads, drinking water, electricity, two rupees per kg of rice and wheat, the Chief Minister has provided a ‘roof over the head’ for the destitute people. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is constructing ‘Banglar Bari’ for five lakh families in the housing project under Bangla Awas Yojana. Therefore, no matter how much the state BJP condemns the Mamata government, the value of the Bengal project is very high at the national and international level.

The Central Urban Development Department has praised Mamata Banerjee’s government’s ‘Banglar Bari’ project by sending a letter to Navanne. Naturally, a happy atmosphere has been created across the state. Earlier too, some of Mamata Banerjee’s own projects had received a huge response at the national level. This time the Modi government at the Panchamukh Center praised the Bengal House project.

The Bengal Home project in urban areas has been launched for the financially backward people in the society. This project was started for the purpose of making a roof over the head. However, in rural areas this project is known as ‘Bangla Abas Yojana’. Panchayak Daftar is in charge of this program. However, the Urban and Urban Development Department provides services for the Bengal Home Project in urban areas.