Bikash Bhawan Suicide Update: Poison in the throat to wake up the government! Who is behind the unimaginable decision of the five teachers?

#Kolkata: They caused a thunderstorm. Protesting to stop their transfer, they themselves have publicly eaten organophosphorus poison. Death is inevitable if one swallows that poison. The question is why, because of whom the teachers became so militant!

According to the source, these teachers had been planning such a movement for 1 week. They planned to do so outside the Laketown Education Minister’s home by 11 a.m. Monday. But the night before, police guessed through sources, had already been arrested. So instead of planning, they took part in the movement outside Bikash Bhaban on Tuesday. Is such a fancy movement in protest of the transfer of 18 people a coincidence? The context says that from the very beginning these agitators want to wake up the government. As a result, every decision is attractive and risky. However, yesterday’s incident has gone beyond all the protests of the past.

Earlier, protesters on behalf of Teachers Unity Mukta Mancha went down to Adi Ganga next to the Chief Minister’s house to protest. Before the vote, they were seen raising go-back slogans with a black flag at a meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Namkhana on February 18. They also protested at the poster gate of the north gate of the assembly. Last week, they reached Navanne to protest and also went in front of the house of Education Minister Bratya Basu. They also planned to file a case in the Calcutta High Court. Today’s event after seeing. Maidul Islam, one of the leaders of Teachers Unity Muktamancha, said that Chaur was close to Sujan Chakraborty at one time. He has been transferred from South 24 Parganas to Mekhliganj area of ​​Kochbihar.

Note that besides transfer, these teachers want stability. The question is, there was no question of stabilization in the initial conditions of the job, so why are they demanding this now! Meanwhile, Teachers’ Unity Mancha feels that the delegates are being transferred far and wide due to repeated protests. They have been prevented from filing a case. That is why they have chosen such an unimaginable path of protest.