BJP on Bengal By poll | The state BJP has objected to the by-elections, but the message is to prepare the workers for a double fight

#Kolkata: The state BJP does not want by-elections. The leaders were saying that openly. The party even sent a message to this effect on August 23. But the Trinamool has also approached the Election Commission desperately to contest these seven seats. In the end, it was understood in the court of the ball commission that the preparation of the party workers was mentioned in the organizational meeting. In the preparations, not only by-elections, but also pre-voting should be given priority, said the BJP state leaders at a meeting in Hastings today.

There is no situation in the state in the by-elections, the state BJP has recently written a letter to the central leadership stating eight reasons. The BJP’s argument is that the situation is going on in the state now. Local train off. The bus is running with fewer people. The third wave is expected in September-October. October is the month of worship and festivals. The West Bengal government has imposed corona restrictions here, barring the BJP from any program. Top BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh, Shuvendu Adhikari and Debashree Chowdhury were arrested by the police after enforcing the epidemic law. At the same time, he wants to remind Kovid that the government in the state has an absolute majority. Although there is no by-election in 6 assembly seats, there is no crisis in the government, so by-election is not necessary now.

Note that the commission wanted to know the opinion of all the parties about the by-election. In that case, the report given by the state may be given to the commission by the central BJP. But will the commission get wet with these arguments? Observers say that no matter what the BJP says, the situation in the state of Corona is much better than at least in March if the third wave does not hit. It is well known that the grassroots will continue to create pressure in this situation. So the team is keeping a back-up plan.

The state BJP further said that the state government itself has blocked 122 municipal elections on the pretext of corona. The BJP wants this election to take place earlier. Because at least a little bit of space can be increased in the north. However, the party has no hand in the decision of the commission, so the leader is also talking about warm-up. The message is being given to the lower echelons of the party, whether it is a by-election or a re-election, preparations have to be made from now on.

Like the political elite, the BJP seems to be trying to postpone the by-elections to oust Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister will have to resign even if his term expires for one day. And this activism of BJP is to realize that daydream. But the desire does not mean that it will be fulfilled. There could be a boomerang too, history has witnessed. So the state leaders say there is no need to be careful. Netarai is calling for breaking the barrier and entering the field

In a few days, the BJP’s central leadership will go to the commission to give its opinion. If the state’s letter commission melts its mind, the groom will be cursed.