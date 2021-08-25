BJP relying more on those who joined from TMC BJP relies on grassroots newcomers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not the original BJP On the contrary, the leaders and activists who joined the grassroots after the defeat in the Assembly elections and remained in the Padma camp are now more active. This information has been acknowledged in the reports submitted from various zones during the two-day organizational meeting of the BJP. Shiv Prakash, the party’s central leader in charge, made it clear that preventing disintegration in the state was now a difficult challenge for the BJP.

The two-day organizational meeting began at the BJP’s Hastings office in Kolkata on Tuesday. At that meeting, the various organizational districts of the state were asked to report Basically, the BJP leadership wanted answers to two issues The first was to inquire about the current status of those who came to the BJP from the grassroots before the Assembly elections. Are they in the team at all or have they gone back to the grassroots? Or they are inactive after the defeat of BJP Second, was the party’s original or new leader cadres more active at the moment?

In the first half of the second day’s meeting, the organizational districts of Barasat, Barrackpore, Basirhat and Bangaon in the North 24 Parganas submitted their reports. The report acknowledges that those who came to the party thinking that the BJP would come to power as expected are now trying to get back to the grassroots. However, since the grassroots did not take everyone back, many have taken the policy of leaving Shyam Kool Dui Especially in areas where the BJP has lost, the tendency to return to the grassroots is comparatively much higher. Even in the area of ​​Daputa leaders like Arjun Singh in Barrackpore, erosion is not going to be stopped.

At the same time, the organizational district report acknowledges that a large section of the party’s old cadres have sat down, either out of fear of grassroots terrorism or out of pride. Many of them were angry at the party for not getting importance in the party before the assembly elections and for being cornered by grassroots leaders and activists. As a result, those workers are now reluctant to be active in such a bad time of the team And the rest are not able to show the courage to face the grassroots in the current political situation

Dilip Ghosh and other leaders at the BJP’s organizational meeting

That is why reports from multiple organizational districts of the party have acknowledged that the grassroots leaders and activists who are pursuing the BJP with their minds are now more active than the old cadres. BJP leaders say those who have been in the grassroots for a long time have the experience of doing politics in the left-wing opposition from the opposition to the ruling camp. As a result, they are not afraid to take the field on behalf of the BJP even under the pressure of the grassroots That is why the BJP opened its doors before the Assembly elections to fight the Trinamool. The goal was to bring the party to power by dealing with the grassroots on an equal footing on the ground. Even if that goal is not met, the grassroots leaders and activists who remained in the party after the polls are now the BJP’s main hope.

However, the BJP leadership is skeptical about how long these grassroots workers can be retained That is why the central leader like Shiva Prakash has repeatedly suggested activating the old cadres of the party

The two-day organizational meeting, however, excluded the organizational districts of North Bengal and Nadia. Because in those areas, the results of the assembly polls have been relatively good Since the main purpose of the organizational meeting was to control the damage to the party, it was mainly the districts of South Bengal that were called for the meeting.