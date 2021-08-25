Bratya Basu: Poisoned teachers in many receipts from the left period! Education Minister Bratyar made an explosive demand

#Kolkata: Education Minister Bratya Basu addressed the gathering on Wednesday in response to Tuesday’s uproar. The Education Minister took the BJP to task for questioning the rationale of the movement of the teachers who tried to commit suicide by poisoning in front of the Bikash Bhaban. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Bratya wrote, “… those who are still protesting are not teachers, BJP cadres.” From the beginning of the post to the last line, he gave an account of the number of teachers received during the Trinamool period. He also gave a detailed account of how the situation has improved for the teachers during this period as compared to the Left period.

“During the Left government, SSK and MSK assistants, expanders / expanders worked for nominal honors,” Bratya wrote on Facebook. There was no such thing as job security, financial security and retirement benefits. After that, referring to the tenure of Mamata Banerjee, Bratya wrote, ‘The Trinamool government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee brought SSK and MSK under the Department of School Education from December 1, 2020. The honorarium of the assistants was increased to Rs. 10340 per month and the honorarium of the expanders was increased to Rs. 13390 per month. In addition, an annual increase of 3% or increment has been introduced. He also wrote, ‘Everyone has been brought under the healthcare project. For those who have decided to retire at the age of 60, a one-time retirement allowance of Rs 3 lakh has been introduced for everyone at the time of retirement. The file is being filed with the finance department regarding the donation of this facility for the rest as well.

This is not the end of the list. Maternity leave has been arranged for women as per government rules. In addition, everyone has been given the right to 18 days of annual casual leave, including medical treatment.

The BJP has already demanded the resignation of the education minister over the poisoning of teachers in front of the Bikash Bhaban on Tuesday. However, on that day, Bratya took the counter baton in his hand. Chose open forum like social media. He handed over the receipt of teachers. Even then, he tried to highlight the movement in the minds of the people for purely political reasons. In fact, after coming to power for the third time, Bratya has returned to an important department like the education department in a new way. The team’s reliance on him has increased a lot. He has responsibilities in states like Tripura. In this situation, this incident of teachers is also a bit embarrassing to the Minister of Education. However, in this situation, using a medium like Facebook, the Education Minister went for an all-out attack by targeting the BJP, highlighting the huge number of teachers received during the Trinamool period.



Bratya Basu: Poisoned teachers in many receipts from the left period! Education Minister Bratyar made an explosive demand

Late Tablia Pandit Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay attacked by corona, two vaccines were taken! – News18 Bangla

Bratya Basu || 'They are not teachers, BJP's cadre', Bratya Basu expresses anger over teachers' suicide attempt

Durgapuja TMC vs BJP | Durga Puja will be the bird's eye view, BJP's goal will be big entrepreneurs, grassroots playing cards

The price of chicken is also rising sharply! How much is chicken sold in the city market? – News18 Bangla

