Bratya Basu || ‘They are not teachers, BJP’s cadre’, Bratya Basu expresses anger over teachers’ suicide attempt

#Kolkata: Five teachers tried to commit suicide by consuming organophosphorus poison in front of Bikash Bhavan on Tuesday in protest against the transfer. Two of them fell ill. Education Minister Bratya Basu reached the spot after receiving the news.

On Wednesday, the minister highlighted on Facebook what the state government has done for teachers. He called the protesters BJP cadres. Meanwhile, two critically ill teachers are currently undergoing treatment at NRS Medical College Hospital. The condition of one of the two is critical. Jotsna Tudu and Shikha Das have been kept under observation. There is a huge police force deployed in the hospital premises.

SSK MSK 3/3: Clearly compared to the Left era, there are a lot of positive steps going on now. Where is the question of persuasive movement? These are for political purposes. The one who disrupted the meeting of the Chief Minister is the one in the scene of the development building. If all this is true then the whole conspiracy. The government is working. Let’s do it. pic.twitter.com/hQgj5gQuMn – Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) August 25, 2021

Education Minister Bratya Basu made a long post on Facebook in the wake of this unfortunate incident. Taking note of what Mamata Banerjee has done for the agitating teachers since she came to power, the Education Minister claimed, “Even after fulfilling so many demands, those who are agitating are not teachers, BJP cadres.” On the other hand, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh opened his mouth. The Minister of Education wrote on Facebook …

আম During the Left government, the assistants, expanders / expanders of SSK and MSK under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department worked for nominal honors. There was no such thing as job security, financial security and retirement benefits. But from December 1, 2020, the Trinamool government led by Mamata Banerjee brought SSKs and MSKs under the Department of School Education.

• The honorarium of the assistants is increased to Rs. 10,340 per month and the honorarium of the expanders is increased to Rs. 13,390 per month. In addition, an annual 3% increase or increment has been introduced.

Everyone has been brought under the healthcare scheme.

এক For those who have decided to retire at the age of 60, a one-time retirement allowance of Rs 3 lakh has been introduced for everyone at the time of retirement. Discussions are underway with the finance ministry to provide this facility to the rest as well.

প্রভ Provident Fund has been introduced from 1/2/21 for those who have decided to retire at the age of 60.

সরকারি Maternity leave has been arranged for women as per government rules.

• In addition, everyone has been given the right to 18 days of annual casual leave, including medical. Even then, those who are protesting are not teachers, BJP cadres.