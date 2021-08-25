Durgapuja TMC vs BJP | Durga Puja will be the bird’s eye view, BJP’s goal will be big entrepreneurs, grassroots playing cards

#Kolkata: I want to get the minds of Bengalis to have access to the culture. That is why Durga Puja is the bird’s eye view of both the Trinamool-BJP anti-ruling parties. Both the parties are desperately trying to cut the stain on the puja. According to sources, the Trinamool leader’s game will be used as a tool to check the Trinamool Pujo market. And the BJP wants to tie the knot with the big pujo committees.

According to Trinamool sources, a Durga Puja committee called Dugga of Bengal is organizing a football tournament in the heart of Kolkata on September 4. The president of this organization is Chandrima Bhattacharya, the Minister of Urban Development. Dugga of Bengal can do anything so we are organizing a football exhibition this time where eight teams will participate. Our Durga can cook, can teach, can suppress drugs if necessary. We want to show that our Chief Minister is a woman who has also set the tone in this election, so the game will be one of our tools.

Like political observers, the game will be played – the grassroots want to mix the rhythm of Durga Puja with the rhythm of this little slogan. Besides, a new slogan can be heard in this football match- ‘Morale is intact, football at the feet of forts.’

Entrepreneurs complain that when men organize Durga Puja, they get better response than women. That is why they are holding the hand of the game.