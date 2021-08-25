High Court on Police Recruitment | Are the rules being followed in police recruitment? The court sought an affidavit from the state

#Kolkata: In the past, various appointments have been questioned in court. Civic volunteers, teachers, junior engineers have come up with various questions from the High Court. This time the court wanted to get answers to some more questions. Is the seat reservation policy being accepted in the appointment of police in the state? How is the policy being followed in the recruitment of the state police after 2011? How is the 100 point roster being applied in police recruitment? Such allegations were made in a public interest case. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj sought affidavits from the state in the hearing of the public interest litigation on Wednesday.

Public interest litigation lawyer Pradyumna Sinha said, “The court has directed the state to clarify its position in the affidavit. The High Court has directed the state to file the affidavit by September 10.” . What is the 100 point roster policy? In 1993, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court decided how seats would be reserved for government jobs across the country. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s directive, the states have outlined a policy to reserve seats in government jobs. In the case of government jobs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women, Special Needs, Other Backward Classes, General Various reservations are specified in this rule. It is being accepted in the appointment of the state police, so the public interest case was filed in 2020 instead of the intervention of the High Court.

Meanwhile, in 2019, 50 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (UB) of State Police were advertised. The merit list for the recruitment was published on June 16 this year. The documents show that 48 out of 50 candidates are from a particular community. The plaintiffs claim that a new circular is being issued keeping in view the rules for reservation of seats in government appointments. The next hearing of the case is on September 23.