This Raksha Bandhan, ITC Savlon recognised the efforts of nurses in the city with a Suraksha Bandhan hamper. This gesture is to celebrate the gift of ‘Suraksha’ that these dedicated medical personnel bestow upon us. To ensure their safety during the course of grueling workdays is uncompromised, 120 nurses across 3 hospitals in the city were gifted with essential preventive care products as a mark of gratitude.

