Kolkata Metro Rail: Non AC wreck of Metro at the end of the journey! Even if you leave the service, the holiday will not match now

#Kolkata: It’s a lot like that Haradhan’s 10 sons. Was neighborhood. Where one got lost …… Haradhan’s son is not here. It’s nostalgia, it’s memories, it’s a lot of love, anger and sadness. Which started on October 24, 1984. That too was a moment of celebration. And that history ended at the beginning of another festive moment For now, Kolkata Metro Non AC Reck is in the pages of history, leaving all the diaries and passenger records.

Sometimes azure-blue, sometimes yellow-red, sometimes white-black colored Kolkata Metro Railways. Which was the first underground metro in the country. In the first phase, 9 non-AC racks came to Kolkata from Chennai. In the mid-nineties, 9 more non-AC racks arrived. From that Chennai. Until 2012, they used to carry several lakh passengers every day from Dumdum to poet Subhash However, in 2012, AC Metro Wreck gradually entered the life line of Kolkata to meet the demand of passengers. And their service gradually moved to the sidelines of the Noapara carshed non-AC metro rack.

According to the rules, the codal life of a metro rack is 25 years. However, 25 years is a long innings to run the metro frequently. As a result, 2009 to 2012 was the right time to retire. But under the pressure of the number of passengers, non-AC metro racks have occasionally stepped across the tunnel. Now, of course, everything is past. Farewell will be given to non-AC Metro Rack 6 next month However, even after retiring from the job, the leave does not match the AC Metro Wreck. Because from time to time Kolkata’s first metro will have to go out on emergency duty. At night line tests, staff specials, signal checking, running on the new line for the first time will all be covered by that non AC metro rack. However, many people have fallen ill due to age. They no longer have the ability to move. And they will be declared ineligible in the register. Then they will be cut Of course, some people can leave the room as a hobby.

For now, it has been decided that 22 AC racks of the metro will run from Dakshineswar to Kabi Subhash. The number of AC racks will also be increased step by step. Although the first metro was launched in Kolkata, all the cities where the metro was launched later used to run AC racks. The AC Metro is not the only one running in Kolkata. There was a precedent of replacing parts of expired racks. For now, the general manager of Kolkata Metro Rail has informed that Metro and non-AC Metro will not run. The first rack, which ran in Calcutta, is now housed in the Howrah Railway Museum. The rest of the non-AC racks are kept in Noapara car shed. For now, the history of Kolkata subway will be there.