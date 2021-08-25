Kolkata Police | British Council: British Council to provide training to enhance communication skills of Kolkata Police – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has entered into an agreement with the British Council to enhance the communication skills of the police to keep pace with the present times.

The city of Kolkata is becoming more and more important day by day. Kolkata is the ‘gateway’ to many states and countries east of West Bengal. Statistics say the number of international tourists in the state is increasing. At the same time the nature and character of the crime is slowly changing. In various cases, the Kolkata Police has to work in the international arena as well as in other states. So with the changing times, Kolkata Police has taken initiative to keep pace with the modern aspects of communication and make themselves more efficient.

Similarly, a bee signed with the British Council in Calcutta on Tuesday. From now on, officers of various ranks of Calcutta Police will be given regular classes by the British Council to enhance their communication skills. This course is called ‘Communicating with Confidence’. The total course of twenty-two and a half hours will last for seven weeks. Each class will be offline. A total of one and a half thousand police officers will be trained. The course will focus on English speaking fluency, word usage, pronunciation and body language.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra said, “It is not a matter of learning spoken English. Our officers are proficient in Bengali as well as English and Hindi. But a lot is changing day by day. Many changes are also taking place in the work of the police. Therefore, emphasis is being laid on enhancing more skills in the field of communication through this course. At the end of the course, our officers will become better communicators, “said Debanjan Chakraborty, director of the British Council’s East and North-East India.” In 2016, we had an agreement with the West Bengal government. According to the agreement, we have already trained more than 2,000 state government officials on various topics. This time the Calcutta police came forward. The course has been adjusted according to the type of work of the police. However, the course will change over time.

