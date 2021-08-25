Late Tablia Pandit Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay attacked by corona, two vaccines were taken! – News18 Bangla

3 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: He gave up in the fight against death. The late Subhankar Banerjee Died, a prominent and popular tabla scholar of Bengal. He died of coronavirus. He breathed his last at 1:10 pm on Wednesday at a private hospital adjacent to the EM Bypass in Kolkata. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

It is learned that he was admitted to the hospital on June 20. Corona’s lungs were badly damaged. He was kept in Ekmo support for a long time. He also took two vaccines for coronavirus. But in the end this famous artist could not be saved. On Wednesday, Shubhankar Banerjee’s son Archik Banerjee announced his father’s departure on Facebook. In one word he just wrote, ‘Lost’. Archik Bandyopadhyay himself is a tabla player.

Subhankar was infected even after taking two vaccines of Kovid. Among the present generation, Shubhankar is known as Tablia. Shubhankar has been seen on stage with all the great artists of the country. His innumerable fans at home and abroad. Many of his fans are mourning the death of the artist.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Bratya Basu || ‘They are not teachers, BJP’s cadre’, Bratya Basu expresses anger over teachers’ suicide attempt

2 hours ago admin

Durgapuja TMC vs BJP | Durga Puja will be the bird’s eye view, BJP’s goal will be big entrepreneurs, grassroots playing cards

3 hours ago admin

The price of chicken is also rising sharply! How much is chicken sold in the city market? – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Late Tablia Pandit Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay attacked by corona, two vaccines were taken! – News18 Bangla

3 mins ago admin

Bratya Basu || ‘They are not teachers, BJP’s cadre’, Bratya Basu expresses anger over teachers’ suicide attempt

2 hours ago admin

Durgapuja TMC vs BJP | Durga Puja will be the bird’s eye view, BJP’s goal will be big entrepreneurs, grassroots playing cards

3 hours ago admin

The price of chicken is also rising sharply! How much is chicken sold in the city market? – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Bikash Bhawan Suicide Update: Poison in the throat to wake up the government! Who is behind the unimaginable decision of the five teachers?

3 hours ago admin