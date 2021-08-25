Late Tablia Pandit Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay attacked by corona, two vaccines were taken! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He gave up in the fight against death. The late Subhankar Banerjee Died, a prominent and popular tabla scholar of Bengal. He died of coronavirus. He breathed his last at 1:10 pm on Wednesday at a private hospital adjacent to the EM Bypass in Kolkata. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

It is learned that he was admitted to the hospital on June 20. Corona’s lungs were badly damaged. He was kept in Ekmo support for a long time. He also took two vaccines for coronavirus. But in the end this famous artist could not be saved. On Wednesday, Shubhankar Banerjee’s son Archik Banerjee announced his father’s departure on Facebook. In one word he just wrote, ‘Lost’. Archik Bandyopadhyay himself is a tabla player.

Subhankar was infected even after taking two vaccines of Kovid. Among the present generation, Shubhankar is known as Tablia. Shubhankar has been seen on stage with all the great artists of the country. His innumerable fans at home and abroad. Many of his fans are mourning the death of the artist.