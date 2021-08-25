Mamata Banerjee Meeting: The state government still has more than 11,000 shops! The Chief Minister said, do you want to take?

#Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the first meeting of the Scheduled Castes-Tribes, Backward Classes Welfare Council. What Mamata Banerjee said in that meeting ….

The budget of the Scheduled Castes Department has increased more than before. Last year, 18 lakh 35 thousand people were given caste certificates. More than 49,000 people belonging to Scheduled Castes are given a pension of one thousand rupees.

Arrangements have been made to provide low interest loans from the school department for SC ST students. In 10 years, 12 lakh people belonging to Scheduled Castes have been given land lease. 6 lakh students have been given post-matric and pre-matric scholarships.

We are doing and have done a lot for those in the lower strata of society. The state government is always on the side of the Scheduled Tribes. The government has reserved 22% for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in government service.

Scheduled caste women will get the benefit of Lakshi Bhandar project. 6 lakh 20 thousand Scheduled Caste youths have been given school training. We have created English medium schools for the students. Don’t talk about any new projects. We have no money for new projects at the moment.

2 million houses will be built for the Scheduled Tribes alone. You don’t have to see who is your man, who is someone else’s man. When you are a leader, when you are a people’s representative, then everyone is one to you. (CM tells Jayanagar MLA)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed to MLA Manoranjan Bepari to hold a literary conference with people associated with Dalit literature. The Chief Minister invited people from every state to work with Dalit literature and said that this literary conference would be held. The Chief Minister has made the logo of Dalit Sahitya Academy.

The Chief Minister asked the Chief Secretary to take initiative to expand the Nursing Training Center. He also said that many have taken nursing training but have not yet got the job.

There are more than 11,000 shops in different parts of the state, the government is trying to give but no one is taking. Not everyone will get a government job anymore. I will do it only if I get a government job, I will not do anything else, I have to move away from this mentality.

Suddenly when the time comes to vote, he says I will give this certificate, I will give that certificate. People came from outside and said this. If these people have voted for so many years, are they not citizens of this country? Question of the Chief Minister. The state government will lease all the refugees. This is the policy announced by the state government.

He said about the government project at the door, the application that is being submitted will be examined and the facility will be provided within two months.