Shantanu Thakur advised to keep good relationship with BJP organization in Bongaon Extreme controversy, BJP’s headache Bangaon, soft-hot message to Shantanu Thakur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Once again, distance has been created between the BJP state leadership and Bangaon MP and Union Minister of State for Shipping Shantanu Tagore. Shantanu was given the message at a party organizational meeting in Kolkata that the state leadership of the party was not particularly happy with him, even though he had been made a minister at the Center a few days ago. According to sources, the party’s central leader Shiv Prakash himself has advised Shantanu to work in coordination with the organization State Minister for Shipping Shantanu Tagore has expressed his dissatisfaction with the state leadership of the party in a close circle, though he did not say anything publicly about the issue.

The clash between Shantanu Tagore and Bangaon organizational district president Manaspati Deb is quite old. The BJP alleges that the leaders of the organization have virtually no contact with the party’s public representatives in the Bangaon organizational district. That is why the BJP has to read in discomfort again and again For example, a few days ago, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went to Bangaon to hold an organizational meeting of the party, but several MLAs of the party were absent from that meeting. There are allegations of grassroots closeness in the case of BJP MLA Biswajit Das in Baghdad As a result, BJP did not pay attention to his absence But Bangaon North MLA Ashok Kirtaniya and Gaighata MLA Subrata Thakur were also absent from the meeting.

In this situation, the BJP state leadership has taken initiative to settle the quarrel within the party in Bangaon organizational district. That is why the message was given to Shantanu on this day Basirhat organizational district was disbanded and Bangaon organizational district was formed before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, mainly by looking at the Matua vote. There was anger among the leaders of Basirhat about that Inside the BJP, it is learned that Manaspati did not agree with Shantanu since the formation of the Bangaon organizational district. But after the recent assembly elections, the issue has come to light Shantanu’s relatives complained that the MP of Bangaon had accepted everything with open mouth for so long But for the past few days, Manaspati Dev has been trying to corner Shantanu, according to sources close to the minister.

Manaspati Dev was associated with RSS for a long time He is one of the original leaders of the party That is why Manaspati Deb, known as the confidant of the party’s state leadership That is why it is believed that the message of shaking Shantanu on this day was practically given Shantanu Tagore, however, did not open his mouth publicly on the issue However, the Union Minister of State for Shipping blamed part of the party’s state leadership for the controversy in Bangaon district. He complained that the concerned state leaders are not taking his responsibility by creating problems