Sukhendu Sekhar Roy: ‘Real game’ starts now, Trinamool MP announces plan for Tripura-Assam

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is going to the Election Commission again to demand by-elections However, not Kolkata, the Trinamool could go to the commission in Delhi this week if time permits. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “We have never blamed any political party or government. We have told the commission in charge. Let the commission know if there is a demand for their pre-vote. There is a situation in this state to hold by-elections. Corona rate is low. We are asking you to vote.

In fact, there is a possibility of by-elections in the state at the end of September before Durgapuja. That is the news according to the Election Commission. All preparations have already started on behalf of the commission. Note that by-elections are to be held in five centers and new elections are to be held in two centers in Bengal. However, the BJP is still reluctant to contest the by-elections, citing the Corona situation. However, the Trinamool MP said sarcastically, “The more times the BJP talks less about Karona, the better.” We have started organizational expansion in other states including North-East India. We were not allowed to play football in the BJP ruled state. Then if the real game, they will be lost. You will see surprises in North East India. The situation is favorable there. Our team is knowledgeable. Political steps will be taken.

Gerua Shibir has already sat in the meeting surrounding the defeat of Bengal. Sukhendu Shekhar Roy did not stop mocking it even on this day. In his words, ‘BJP’s star-studded behavior is a big reason for losing the elections in Bengal. The price of everything has gone up. The people’s confidence has risen. War broke out in the kitchen. As a result, their paradise has been lost. They will sell everything including LIC. They are actually a sold out government. There are no boundaries.