Tathagata Roy: ‘The atmosphere in West Bengal is thumping’! Noise surrounding Tathagata Roy’s Facebook post

#Kolkata: Will the Election Commission respond to the repeated ‘appeals’ of the Trinamool? Will the commission hold by-elections in the state before Pujo? That possibility is getting stronger. At least that’s what political experts estimate The rules of the Election Commission also say that it is customary to hold by-elections within six months of the announcement of the results. The results of the state elections were announced on May 2 As such, the Election Commission will have to hold elections by November 2 However, the BJP does not want by-elections in the state right now. The BJP leaders have repeatedly explained this. This time the former governor and Bengal BJP leader Tathagata Roy opened his mouth about it.

On the speculation about the by-election before Pujo, Tathagata wrote on Facebook, ‘Death and infection in Corona in West Bengal, both have increased! Local trains are closed, so is the school college. The tension with the vaccine continues. In a word, a thumping environment is prevailing. What will be the by-election in this situation? No, no, you shouldn’t take any risks in this situation! ‘ However, many people retaliated against Tathagata on Facebook.

In the last week of August, the by-elections have sounded. The Election Commission has September and October 8 to hold by-elections Elections are unlikely to be held in October as the festival season, including Durga Pujo, will continue in the state. That figure suggests the Election Commission could hold a by-election by the end of September.

By-elections are to be held in Bhabanipur, Kharadha, Gosaba, Dinhata and Shantipur. In Samsherganj and Jangipur, the polling was postponed due to the death of the candidate As per the rules, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also have to win the polls by November 2. So the Trinamool has risen more to hold by-elections. In this situation, Trinamool is going to the commission again The ruling party of the state may go to the commission in Delhi this week if time permits.