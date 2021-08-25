The price of chicken is also rising sharply! How much is chicken sold in the city market? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The price of chicken is increasing The price of the same vegetables is going up The supply of hilsa fish is almost non-existent in the city market And to go or to be found, their prices are skyrocketing Reliance is therefore on chicken meat But there is no peace In Kolkata, the price of chicken has skyrocketed in the last few days The price of cut chicken has crossed Rs. 250 per kg The price of whole chicken has also gone up Chicken 8 is also being sold at a much higher price in government fair price shops

Wholesale market traders claim that the supply has been reduced due to floods and heavy rains, which is why the price of chicken has gone up. Traders claim that poultry farms have been flooded in many places. Again, the farms have not been washed away, but the farms have been well damaged In addition, the demand for chicken has increased significantly due to the need to eat protein during the coronal period The price of chicken is much lower than that of khasi or patha, so the demand is still high. But due to low supply, the price of chicken is increasing naturally Buyers are naturally in trouble If the price of all things increases, where will they go!