Using clean re-treatment equipment? The trajectory of the big cycle in the medical college

#Kolkata: A huge vicious circle is going on in front of the Medical College Hospital. The locals complained that they took everything used in the hospital, from surgical gloves to injection syringes and saline tubes. Infected items are scattered in the sidewalks of ordinary people. When I asked one of the people who was choosing, he said they would go to the office again. Will be used again after washing and cleaning. Who will take it? He did not want to say anything about that. However, the words of Devadar were coming up again and again. Speaking of Devada, Debashis Babu, talking about the VAT operator in front of gate number one. Everything goes under his supervision. The taxi drivers next door said they would be beaten if they went to protest.

Asked by the VAT operator, he said it has a big head behind it. All goes to Tangra. The work of washing these gloves is going on in the slums around the Medical College Hospital. The ward boys of the hospital are involved in this cycle. Rules for direct disposal of hospital waste. But they go through the used packets. People walking on the road go there day after day. Everyone is annoyed with the work of that cycle. The pandemic situation is still going on. Meanwhile, everything from the hospital to the corona patient’s used items are lying on the pavement. There is a strong possibility of spreading the infection. If these used gloves and syringes are cleaned and returned to the market in a dishonest way, then there is a big danger. When the hospital superintendent was informed about this, he immediately brought the deputy superintendent and security in-charge and called the police and asked them to take action. The police took Debashish to Boubazar police station for questioning Police have confiscated the luggage.