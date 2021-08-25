Weather Update: The weather in Kolkata will change from tomorrow, a new cyclone is forming again

Heavy to very heavy rain warning for North Bengal today in Alipurduar and Kalimpong districts of Kochbihar. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North and South Dinajpur. Rain with thunderstorm forecast in Malda. Heavy to very heavy rain warning was issued in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar on Thursday. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is forecast in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Rainfall will decrease slightly on Friday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Alipurduar and Kochbihar. There will be heavy rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts. There is no warning of heavy rain anywhere except Darjeeling district on Saturday. However, scattered heavy rains will continue in North Bengal. Photo- File



