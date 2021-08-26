5 teachers filed a case in Calcutta High court– News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Five teachers tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in front of Bikash Bhaban in protest of transfer several hundred kilometers away. They were admitted to NRS Hospital in Kolkata in critical condition. This time, the protesting teachers filed a case in the Calcutta High Court alleging that they were unfairly and illegally transferred. The case was filed by 5 SSK teachers.

The case filed in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is likely to be heard next week. Teachers Jyotsna Tudu, Shikha Das and Putul Jana Mandal have filed a case in the Calcutta High Court. They claim that the transfer has violated the work ethic of the children’s education center. They also want to know by which law they have been transferred hundreds of kilometers away. They allege that the SSK director has broken the norm of working in a children’s education center. The case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court. Demand that the transfer decision be revoked. According to sources, more transferred teachers have also filed cases.

It is learned that these teachers have been transferred directly from South 24 Parganas district to different schools in Dinhata of Kochbihar in North Bengal. But the education department did not say why they were transferred in this way. Earlier, members of the Teachers’ Unity Open Forum took part in a street protest demanding a pay rise. And the news of the transfer of 5 of them came. And they poisoned in front of Bikash Bhaban that day.

Although they did not get an answer as to why they were transferred, the teachers went to the High Court to demand immediate reversal of the transfer decision. They demanded that the transfer order be revoked. They said they were transferred unfairly and against the law. In addition to these five teachers, several other teachers have reportedly filed a case on the same charge. The case is likely to be heard next week.



