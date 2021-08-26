Allegations of cheating one crore rupees against self-help groups, widespread tension in Behala

Allegations of fraud in the name of self-help groups in Behala. The accused also beat up a woman accused of cheating Tk 1 crore. Many even vandalized his house. In the name of monthly savings, the self-help group used to collect money from the people of the area. Excited crowd vandalized the accused’s house in Pornshree. The self-help group had an office in a house in the area. Many people in the area used to keep money as monthly savings with that company. Loans were also given from that money. But many people know that their money has not been deposited in the bank. Soon after, the agitated mob vandalized the accused’s house.

