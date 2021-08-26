Bangal Post-poll Violence || CBI probe into Abhijit’s death begins on his birthday, 4 months later

#Kolkata: The CBI launched a full investigation on the birthday of slain BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar. A group of 20 people led by Joint Director Anurag came to Abhijit Sarkar’s house in Narkeldanga around 11:15 am on Thursday. Dada Biswajit Sarkar was out of the house at that time. Officers of the Homicide Division of the Calcutta Police were also with the CBI officials. Biswajit saw the Kolkata police officers and told them to go back. Then they go back. Officers from the team led by the Joint Director then recorded Biswajit’s statement.

What Biswajit said on this day was recorded by the officials of the Central Intelligence Agency. Gathered all the information of his phone, video recording of May 2, call recording. How Abhijit was dragged from the house and thrown in the street and beaten. Attempts were made to hang him from the house by tearing his throat with the CCTV of the house, all the officials were informed. Who helped in the incident that day, what was the role of the officers of Narkeldanga police station at the scene, asked all the information. Biswajit said, ‘The forensic team came. They do all the marking, mapjoke with ribbons. ‘ He showed the BJP party office, garage, broken car all at a distance from his house. CBI officials recorded video of the area, taking still pictures.

Biswajit said CCTV cameras were installed at seven places from home to the party office. How they were broken and opened that day. His camera was torn. On that day, two female officers in the intelligence team took the statement of Abhijat’s mother.

Sukanta Mukherjee