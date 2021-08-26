Calcutta High Court slams State Govt on corruption issue | ‘So long sleeping?’ Corruption of crores of rupees in flood relief! Tumul Bhatsarna High Court to the state …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has criticized the role of the West Bengal Govt in the multi-crore flood relief scam. The state has not been seen to play an active role in helping the real victims, nor has any action been taken against the corruption case. The High Court criticized the state government (West Bengal Govt) for raising those issues. Criticizing the day, the court said, “The work of the state does not end with show-cause or recovery of money from corruption. Relief money is for the affected people. Not to fill the pockets of a few.

State AG Kishore Dutt admitted that there was corruption here. The accused have also been arrested. Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal wants to know whether any steps have been taken to get the money to the banks of the victims. He added, “It is clear that there has been corruption. Still sitting quietly for two years? A serious matter. Have you been sleeping for so long?” In 2019, the district magistrate said that there was corruption. Why didn’t you take any action after that? “- Question of the Acting Chief Justice.

On that day, the Advocate General was asked by the High Court, “Has an FIR been filed against the head of the gram panchayat? Has the head been summoned under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code? No action has been taken even after so long! Have you been sleeping for so long?” The Advocate General’s answer was, the chief has been asked to show cause. Money is being recovered. Knowing this position of the state, the Division Bench of the Acting Chief Justice made a fuss. The state has been directed to submit a full report on the progress of the investigation by September 6.