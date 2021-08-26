Center-state meeting on Ghatal master plan next Tuesday, will there be any complications? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The much awaited Ghatal Master Plan Meeting is about to take place (Ghatal Master Plan Meet). A six-member delegation led by the state’s irrigation minister will meet the vice-chairman of the Centre’s policy commission and the Union water power minister next Tuesday to discuss the Ghatal master plan. Although the main topic of discussion of the meeting is Ghatal master plan, the issue of Sundarbans, Digha master plan and several reservoirs will be discussed. According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already approved the issues to be discussed. Irrigation officials have also discussed in detail with the chief secretary the issue to be submitted to the Center, sources said.

While inspecting the flood-hit areas in Ghatal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed Irrigation Minister Soumen Mohapatra to discuss the Ghatal master plan with the Center. Not only that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also directed to discuss the issue of Sundarbans and Digha master plan. Irrigation Minister Soumen Mohapatra wants time from the center. Eventually the Center gave time to the state to negotiate. According to sources, the Ghatal Master Plan is going to be the main topic of discussion. Apart from this, demands for Digha Master Plan and Sundarbans Master Plan will be submitted. Besides, the issue of Ayla devastated areas will also be discussed. Along with this, a demand letter will also be presented in the meeting regarding the reservoirs including DVC, Farakka Barrage, sources said. The Chief Minister had earlier directed the MPs from West Midnapore and East Midnapore to meet the ministers in Delhi. Accordingly, Irrigation Minister Soumen Mohapatra, Minister Manas Bhuiyan, Humayun Kabir, Shiuli Shah, Srikant Mahato, Jun Malia, Ghatal MP Dev and Shukhendu Shekhar Roy will be present at the meeting.

Read more: The Digha-Sundarbans master plan should also be made with Ghatal, again with strong sympathy against the center

According to sources, the meeting will be held at 2 pm with the Vice Chairman of the Policy Commission and at 4 pm with the Union Minister of Water Power. The matter has already been discussed in detail with the Chief Secretary of the state and officials of the Irrigation Department, sources said. According to sources, the matter has been discussed in detail with the Chief Secretary. However, the Ghatal master plan is of utmost importance in the content of the discussion, but it is learned that the rest of the issues will be taken up. In this regard, Irrigation Minister Soumen Mohapatra said, “We have got time from the Center. We will go for talks on Tuesday. The Chief Minister has already approved the demand letter to be submitted on our behalf.” During her visit to Ghatal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Center for not implementing the Ghatal master plan. The Chief Minister also alleged that the Ghatal Master Plan was not being implemented by the Center. So all in all, there is no doubt that the Center will keep an eye on Tuesday’s meeting in Delhi.