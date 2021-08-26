Durga Puja 2021 || Bhabanipur Durgotsab Samiti mandapa to be decorated by Santiniketan artiste

#Kolkata: The political slogan then ‘will play’ in government projects. This time the theme of Durga Pujo will also be played. This time the pujo premises of Bhabanipur Durgotsab Samiti is a playground with the touch of Santiniketan artist Soumen Ghosh. A piece of ground will come up in the mandapa of Durgopujo. Abhijitda wearing plain clothes in the pujo premises as soon as he heard. Abhijit Chowdhury, an ever-present field lover, brought footballs of the winning brand and danced with his hands and feet.

The players are carrying the former idol on their shoulders. There will be football somewhere in the pujo mandapa, hockey infrastructure somewhere. Neeraj Chopra will stand in front of the idol with Olympic gold medalist Javelin in his hand. There are some more thoughts, said artist Soumen Ghosh.

Mandapasajjar art is being made in the artist’s studio in Howrah near Nabanna. How to decorate the pujo mandapa of Bhabanipur Durgotsab Samiti? Let’s take a look?

* Bhabanipur Durgotsab Samiti will play the theme of 58 years of Pujo.

* The former Durga idol of Plaster of Paris will be on the bamboo scaffolding.

* The players wearing East Bengal Mohun Bagan jerseys will bring their mother to the mandapa on their shoulders.

* In front of them, Neeraj Chopra will be in the hands of Javelin as his mother’s bodyguard.

* Swimming from football-cricket chess hockey badminton tennis across the mandapa.

* There will also be live performances of games like football carom chess badminton. From the players to the political leaders will participate in the live sports program on the day of Pujo.

Shubhankar Roychowdhury, general secretary of Bhabanipur Durgotsab Samiti, said the game will be played here with theme ideas, not political ideas. The main purpose of the association is to compare the popularity that will be played among the common people to him in the courtyard of the festival. Sports are getting lost gradually. Both pujo and khela are dear to Mamata Banerjee. Development of sports infrastructure as the country’s state minister for sports. To bring Durgapujo to the world level as the Chief Minister of Bengal. There will be an example of all those achievements of Mamata Banerjee in the mandapa.

Forgetting the playground, the youngsters are now addicted to online games. Message entrepreneurs will play in Pujo mandapa to bring the students and youth of the country out of this trend.

BISWAJIT SAHA