Ethanol mixed with petrol Ethanol mixed with rain water! Big problem is petrol pumps in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The main goal among many goals is to reduce pollution. The use of ethanol along with petrol is gradually increasing. Oil companies are currently mixing about 10 percent ethanol with 4,000 liters of petrol in an oil tanker. In other words, 400 liters of ethanol is being mixed with 4,000 liters of petrol. There are plans to mix more ethanol with petrol in the coming days as per the Centre’s instructions. . But now the petrol pump owners claim that the opposite has happened.

It has rained a lot in Kolkata this season. Still happening. Due to heavy rains, all the fuel reservoirs in the city and suburban pumps have been flooded. But the city is not just Kolkata or the suburbs. According to sources, water has flooded the reservoirs of Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum’s own petrol pumps across the state. Due to leakage of water from the petrol reservoir due to leakage of water in the reservoir, customers are being deprived of service from time to time.

As a result, customers are being harassed and owners are being harmed financially. A notice was issued in front of many petrol pumps stating that they had stopped the service due to technical reasons. Water is the enemy of ethanol. As a result, some petrol pump owners are saying that the character of petrol is changing as rain water is mixed with ethanol mixed petrol. Which in many cases is affecting the vehicle. As a result, the engine of the vehicle is also being damaged.

The West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association has already spoken out against mixing ethanol with petrol. Recently, there are many vehicles that run on petrol. But the owners of petrol pumps are also alleging that a lot of vehicles have broken down due to the combination of water, ethanol and petrol. They also complained that at present the oil companies are being forced to buy ethanol blended petrol. There is no benefit in repeatedly informing the center and the concerned quarters.

With pollution and other issues in mind, the city’s petrol pump owners are also demanding the use of ethanol in petrol in accordance with proper regulations. However, the use of ethanol with petrol should be stopped during the rainy season. Otherwise, the loss is more than the profit, say petrol dealers. The West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association has repeatedly said that the ministry is not taking any action. In the words of Snehashis Bhowmick, vice-president of the association, ‘We are in trouble in this situation. Business reputation is being tarnished. If the situation does not change soon, we will be forced to go on strike. So the question is, are the crores of rupees of petrol currently stored in petrol pumps in different parts of the state, including Kolkata, in the water today?

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI