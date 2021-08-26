Jitendra Tiwari: Jitendra Tiwari’s interest in politics is declining! Now he can be seen wearing a black coat!

#Kolkata: Here is the list of those who are quite fluent in politics as well as advocacy after wearing black coats. Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Abhishek Manu Singhvi as well as Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, Bikasaranjan Bhattacharya. The list of names will be longer. However, Jitendra Tiwari wants to see the name in that list. Jitendra Tiwari is losing interest in mainstream politics! The speculation intensified on Thursday.

On the same day, Jitendra Tiwari became a member of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association. After paying a membership fee of Rs 9,600, he became a member of the bar on the same day. The Bar Association is the largest organization of lawyers in the Calcutta High Court. Nearly 10,000 member bars. Jitendra Babu now has a plan to defeat the opposition in the court as well as in politics. He was a lawyer. However, he has not been seen to practice in the legal profession before. The former mayor of Asansol wants to return to his profession as a High Court lawyer. Wearing a black coat, he wants to file a lawsuit on behalf of the client.

He was a well-known face of the Trinamool Congress. He joined the Gerua camp before the assembly elections. Join the BJP and get a ticket to Pandavaswar. Defeated in the low turnout, he also filed a case in the High Court challenging the result of the vote. Why are you suing after the deadline? Jitendra Tiwari had a flat answer when asked during the election petition, there is a ruling of the Supreme Court, my case will be granted late. That’s right. The High Court accepted the case of Jitendra Tiwari and directed to preserve the documents of the Pandaveswar assembly. I had studied law. This time I want to do it with more importance. Instead of practicing in the High Court as a lawyer, he took membership on Thursday with 9600 rupees. Former mayor of Asansol, former MLA of Pandavaswara. Now in active politics on behalf of BJP. But why suddenly become a member of the High Court Bar? Does the man who is busy with politics 24 hours a day have lost interest in mainstream politics? Speculation is increasing, books are not decreasing.