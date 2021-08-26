Kalpataru Mamata, this time the state government will provide free land for doctors and nurses! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After becoming the Chief Minister for the third time, Mamata Banerjee has taken to the field herself to develop the health infrastructure of the state. The Chief Minister had announced a few days ago that he would hold a meeting on health infrastructure at SSKM twice a month. According to the announcement, the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Baneerjee at SSKM) visited SSKM on Thursday afternoon. And that is where Mamata became a fantasy for doctors and nurses. This time the government will give free land to doctors and nurses to build houses. Mamata Banerjee allotted 10 acres of land for this.

After the review meeting at SSKM, Mamata made important announcements for doctors and nurses. “All doctors, nurses and health workers are our pride, our wealth,” she said. The main duty of the state government is to ensure their comfort and facilities. We have been working towards that goal since day one. A meeting was held today at SSKM Hospital with doctors, nurses and hospital officials to discuss how to further improve health services in the future. It was decided at the meeting that the state government would provide free land to doctors and nurses. Various measures will also be taken to ensure the movement of health workers from one building to another on the hospital premises.

The Chief Minister met the journalists on the premises of the hospital. He said 10 acres of land would be allotted for doctors and nurses free of cost. The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a hostel for doctors and nurses. He said a 10-storey hostel would be built on Lee Road. At the same time, the Chief Minister also announced new ones for male nurses. From now on, male nurses will be given the post of ‘Practitioner Sister’. They will fulfill their responsibilities in accordance with the guidelines of the doctors.

The chief minister said he would hold another review meeting on September 16. The meeting will be held at SSKM Hospital. The principals of all the medical colleges in the city will be there. He said, ‘Meeting with 5 medical superintendents of Kolkata on the afternoon of September 18. The idea of ​​giving free land for doctors and nurses belongs to the state. Doctors and nurses can build quarters on 10 acres of land. Promotion of experienced nurses as practitioner nurses. There is a shortage of doctors in the state. Kwak doctors will work at the primary health center. The Chief Minister further said, “The first day meeting was successful. The state has made arrangements to deal with the third wave of corona. 10 thousand beds have been made. Special arrangements have been made for mothers and children.