Scattered rains forecast in South Bengal, humidity will remain unsettled in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Cloudy skies throughout the day in North Bengal. Chance of heavy rain. Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday. There will be scattered rain in South Bengal today, Thursday. Heavy rains are forecast in western districts. Cloudy skies in Kolkata and South Bengal. There will be discomfort caused by moisture. There is a possibility of one or two showers with thunderstorms. That is what Alipore Meteorological Department 6 said

The seasonal axis is located in the foothills of the Himalayas. From Friday it will gradually move south. There are cyclones along the south-west Bay of Bengal and the coast of Tamil Nadu. Lots of water vapor is entering the south wind. A new cyclone will form in the West Central and North-West Bay of Bengal by Friday.

The sky is mostly cloudy in Calcutta. There will be discomfort caused by moisture. Chance of a couple of showers with thunderstorms. The minimum temperature in the morning was 26.1 degrees Celsius. 1 degree above normal. Yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius. 2 degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 71 to 94 percent. There has been little rain.

North Bengal Weather Today, Thursday, cloudy skies throughout the day. Orange warning of heavy rain. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Heavy rains with thunderstorms are forecast in Malda North and South Dinajpur. The amount of rain will decrease a bit on Friday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Alipurduar and Kochbihar. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling Jalpaiguri Kalimpong district. There is no warning of heavy rain anywhere except Darjeeling district on Saturday. However, scattered heavy rains will continue in North Bengal.

It is mostly cloudy in South Bengal today. There may be heavy rains in one or two districts. The heat is rising, as is the humidity. Chance of one or two showers with thunderstorms in different districts of South Bengal. There will be heavy rains in several western districts. Chance of heavy rain in Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan. The discomfort caused by the heat and humidity will increase from tomorrow, Friday.

It will continue to rain in north-east India till Friday. There will be heavy to very heavy rains in the states of North-East India, Sikkim and districts of North Bengal. Heavy rain forecast for Assam in next 24 hours. Heavy rains will continue till Friday in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rains are forecast for the next five days off the coast of Tamil Nadu. The rains will increase from Friday and in different parts of Maharashtra.

Reporter: Biswajit Saha