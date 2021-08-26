TMC Student Union launched teaser saying Mamata will save the country The target is August 26! ‘Mamata will save the country’ teaser launch Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, preparations are underway …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the huge success in the virtual atmosphere on 21st July, this time the student organization program is in the spotlight. The target of Trinamool Congress is August 28. Where Supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a virtual message to the students and youth. Which is going to be extremely important in the current political context. This time the founding day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will be virtual in Corona. Not at the foot of the Gandhi statue on the Esplanade.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will address the Students and Youth (TMCP) from Kalighat on July 21. Mamata Banerjee’s virtual speech can be heard from the official page of Trinamool Congress at 2 pm. It will be broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. For now, the goal of the Trinamool is to hold this program for the students and youth next Saturday. So the digital campaign has started to make the student-youth gathering a success.

This year, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has created its own blog on the occasion of Foundation Day. There are multiple surprises. Interviews of all former leaders of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad are on this blog. Which has been uploaded on the grassroots YouTube channel. The blog has already been launched by state education minister Bratya Basu. Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Ashok Dev, Tapas Roy gave interviews in the blog. In addition, the blog contains the writings of several prominent people. There are several important issues related to education, travel, sports, entertainment. However, special emphasis is being laid on travel stories with pictures and videos.

Special importance is also being given to those who have managed the student organizations in the districts. Their writings are also in the writing of the blog. There are selected interviews of district leaders. Wherever the Trinamool Student Council is held every year, it is not being canceled again. The main ceremony will be held at the foot of the Gandhi statue. However, there will be no gathering in Kovid.

All the star legislators have already given their views on the August 28 program. Star MLAs like Raj Chakraborty, Aditi Munshi, Lovely Maitra, June Malia have already made their speeches on the party program. Members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad have sung songs in the districts for August 26 this year. Which is being used as a signature tune of each district. Virtually this year’s program wants to be trending pair flower camp.