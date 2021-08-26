Trouble saving water! Many women are victims of financial fraud in the name of self-help groups – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Again, the fate of the financial fraud ring is at Bakultala of Behala Pornshree police station. In Gule Para of the area, a woman named Bobby Bandyopadhyay used to run a women’s self-help group called ‘Swanirvar Sathy Unnayan Gosthi’. For the last two-three days, the girls of that self-reliant group have come to know that starting from their savings, no money is being deposited in the bank for loan installments. They came to the office on Wednesday morning and erupted in anger.

Excited women protested in front of the office. The police came and handled the situation. Police have arrested several members of his office, including Bobby Banerjee. Since 2007, the company has started a monthly savings project with a group of ten girls from different areas. With a group of women lending from banks. Most of the women in this self-help group were from marginalized families.

Rita Piara is 30 years old. Husband abandoned. He has two children. She works at home cooking. He saved money in that organization for the education of his children. In addition, the group took a loan. He has repaid eighty percent of his debt to that office. Later he found out that no money had been deposited in his bank account. 1280 women are members of the project. Some of them have been cheated with 60 thousand rupees and others with one and a half lakh rupees.

It was estimated that two to two and a half crore rupees had been swindled. Locals allege that the woman was close to the Left when she started the business during the Left. He is now close to the leaders of the current ruling party. Many have complained to Sarsuna police station. But women do not have the proper documents to be deceived. The invoice for depositing money does not mention the name of the company. The helpless women, earning a little a month, were howling and crying, ‘We are all gone again.’

